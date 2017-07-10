BBC Sport - Romelu Lukaku: Watch Lukaku train with Man Utd for first time
Lukaku trains with Man Utd for first time
Watch Romelu Lukaku training with Manchester United for the first time after signing from Everton for an initial £75m on a five-year contract.
