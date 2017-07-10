Abdelhak Nouri: Ajax player's heart undamaged and working normally
Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri does not appear to have suffered damage to his heart when he collapsed during a pre-season friendly in Austria on Saturday.
Nouri, 20, suffered "cardiac arrhythmias" - heart rhythm problems - during the match with Werder Bremen.
He is in intensive care but Ajax said his "heart is functioning normally".
A statement read: "It is however too soon to say anything about his overall recovery as his brain functions cannot be tested properly while he is asleep."
Nouri, who was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck after his collapse, has undergone a series of tests which the club said showed his heart "appears to be undamaged".
On Sunday, the 33-time Dutch champions said the Moroccan was "out of danger".
Nouri played 15 league and cup games for Ajax in 2016-17, scoring one goal in a Dutch Cup tie.