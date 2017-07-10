Dominic Vose: Midfielder leaves League One club by mutual consent

Dominic Vose
Dominic Vose never made a first-team start for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United midfielder Dominic Vose has left the club by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Iron in February 2016, made only two substitute appearances for the League One club.

His previous clubs include Braintree, Barnet, Colchester, Welling and Wrexham, while he had a loan spell with Grimsby last season.

A club statement said: "We thank him for his efforts while with the Iron and wish him all the best for the future."

