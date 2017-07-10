Jordan Maguire-Drew: Lincoln City sign Brighton winger on loan

Jordan Maguire-Drew
Jordan Maguire-Drew scored 15 goals in 46 appearances for National League side Dagenham & Redbridge last season

League Two Lincoln City have signed winger Jordan Maguire-Drew on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old, who has yet to make his debut for the Seagulls, scored 15 goals while on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge last season.

"He has an unbelievable left foot," Imps manager Boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

"He'll help us improve as we lacked a bit of left-sided balance last season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired