Jordan Maguire-Drew: Lincoln City sign Brighton winger on loan

From the section

Jordan Maguire-Drew scored 15 goals in 46 appearances for National League side Dagenham & Redbridge last season

League Two Lincoln City have signed winger Jordan Maguire-Drew on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old, who has yet to make his debut for the Seagulls, scored 15 goals while on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge last season.

"He has an unbelievable left foot," Imps manager Boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

"He'll help us improve as we lacked a bit of left-sided balance last season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.