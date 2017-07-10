Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Crystal Palace to loan Chelsea midfielder for season

Loftus-Cheek played 11 times for Chelsea last season

Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing of Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who has 32 career appearances for the Blues, will become Palace's first summer signing.

However, the Eagles are not interested in a permanent deal for defender Mamadou Sakho because of the fee Liverpool want and his wage demands.

Sakho helped Palace to safety while on loan at Selhurst Park last season.

Frank de Boer's side begin their season with a home fixture against promoted Huddersfield Town on 12 August.