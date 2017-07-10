Partick Thistle: Goalkeeper Tomas Cerny signs contract extension at Firhill

Tomas Cerny was in fine form last season as Partick Thistle secured a top-six finish

Goalkeeper Tomas Cerny has signed a one-year contract extension with Partick Thistle.

The 32-year-old Czech is now committed to the Firhill club until the summer of 2019.

Cerny spent five years with Hamilton Academical from 2007, initially joining on loan, before spells with CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria and Greek side Ergotelis.

The former Czech under-21 international made the switch to Firhill in the summer of 2015.

He was one of the Jags' star performers last season as the club secured a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.