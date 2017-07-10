Hearts: Winger Sam Nicholson makes move to Minnesota United

Sam Nicholson scored 16 goals for Hearts, the club he supported as a boy

Winger Sam Nicholson has joined MLS side Minnesota United on a two-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Hearts.

The 22-year-old signed for the US outfit on a free transfer but Hearts have included a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Nicholson played 127 games for the Jambos, scoring 16 goals.

"It was an easy decision after speaking with the coaching staff, everyone made me feel at home straight away," the Scot told United's website.

Nicholson came through the Hearts youth set-up and made his debut in 2013. He also played eight times for Scotland Under-21s.

Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath told the club website: "He's a player who can cut inside from either side of the pitch.

"He's got two really good feet and he's got some goals in him, he can beat his man. It's not very often that you get the opportunity to bring in a player from Europe, who looks at MLS as a step up. We are delighted to have him and we think he will be a great addition to our squad."

Heats confirmed on their website that they do not receive compensation for Nicholson.