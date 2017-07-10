BBC Sport - Linfield manager David Healy aware of 'size of task' facing his side in Champions League tie

Healy aware of 'size of task' facing Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy says he is aware of the 'size of the task' facing his side in Friday's Champions League second qualifying round, first leg game against Scottish champions Celtic at Windsor Park.

While much of the attention has focused on the logistical arrangements surrounding the fixture, Healy indicates he is firmly concentrated on the playing side of things and potentially causing an upset.

"We are under no illusions. We have to be at our absolute maximum and Celtic will have to have an off night," said Healy.

