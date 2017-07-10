BBC Sport - Linfield chairman Roy McGivern 'respects' Celtic decision not to take up ticket allocation

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern says he 'respects' the decision of Celtic not to take up their ticket allocation for Friday's Champions League second qualifying round, first leg game at Windsor Park.

"I would have loved to have had Celtic fans at Windsor Park but they made it very clear from early on that they would not be taking up their allocation," said McGivern.

Despite that, the Blues chairman expects "a great footballing occasion" and says that all eventualities have been prepared for amid fears that Celtic supporters will attempt to buy tickets for the match.

