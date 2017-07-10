Elvis Manu leaves Brighton and signs with Genclerbirligi SK on two-year deal

Ex Brighton striker Elvis Manu
Elvis Manu scored two goals in 14 first-team appearances for Brighton

Brighton striker Elvis Manu has signed for Turkish Super League side Genclerbirligi SK on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from Dutch club Feyenoord in 2015, has agreed a two-year deal at the Ankara 19 Mayıs Stadium.

"With his game time likely to be limited again, this is the best move for him," manager Chris Hughton said.

Dutch-born Ghanaian Manu spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town and Go Ahead Eagles in the last two seasons.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired