Elvis Manu leaves Brighton and signs with Genclerbirligi SK on two-year deal
-
- From the section Football
Brighton striker Elvis Manu has signed for Turkish Super League side Genclerbirligi SK on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from Dutch club Feyenoord in 2015, has agreed a two-year deal at the Ankara 19 Mayıs Stadium.
"With his game time likely to be limited again, this is the best move for him," manager Chris Hughton said.
Dutch-born Ghanaian Manu spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town and Go Ahead Eagles in the last two seasons.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.