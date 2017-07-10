Elvis Manu leaves Brighton and signs with Genclerbirligi SK on two-year deal

Elvis Manu scored two goals in 14 first-team appearances for Brighton

Brighton striker Elvis Manu has signed for Turkish Super League side Genclerbirligi SK on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from Dutch club Feyenoord in 2015, has agreed a two-year deal at the Ankara 19 Mayıs Stadium.

"With his game time likely to be limited again, this is the best move for him," manager Chris Hughton said.

Dutch-born Ghanaian Manu spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town and Go Ahead Eagles in the last two seasons.

