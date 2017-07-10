Louis Laing: Hartlepool United sign ex-Sunderland defender

Louis Laing began his career at Hartlepool's north east neighbours Sunderland

Hartlepool United have signed Louis Laing after his short-term spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle ended at the end of last season.

The former Sunderland defender, 24, made 14 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after he left Motherwell in February 2017.

He also had spells at Nottingham Forest, where he failed to make an appearance, Notts County and Wycombe.

Laing's personal terms at Victoria Park are undisclosed.

Meanwhile National League Pools have named ex-Middlesbrough under-23 coach Paul Jenkins as assistant to manager Craig Harrison.

Paul Jenkins worked as first-team coach during Steve Agnew's spell in charge last season

Jenkins ended a 23-year Boro association last week when he left his post, having served as first-team coach under interim-boss Steve Agnew last season.

Former Boro player Harrison previously worked with Jenkins at the Riverside.

"We've known each other a long time which is important," Harrison told the club website.

"The quality he has and the delivery on the pitch as well as the support he can offer me is going to be unbelievable because he has been there and done it at all levels."

