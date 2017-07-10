Leyton Orient: Steve Davis named new head coach on two-year deal

Steve Davis began his managerial career as player-manager of Northwich Victoria in 2003

National League Leyton Orient have appointed former Crewe Alexandra manager Steve Davis as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 51-year-old will work alongside assistant coach Ross Embleton as they bid for an immediate return to the English Football League.

Davis was sacked as Crewe manager in January after more than five years in charge of the Railwaymen.

Orient begin their National League season at Sutton United on 5 August.

A troubled campaign on and off the pitch last season saw the O's finish bottom of League Two under five different managers and drop out of the Football League for the first time in 112 years.

Former centre-back Davis guided Crewe to promotion from League Two through the play-offs in his first season in charge in 2011-12.

He will work under director of football Martin Ling and new Orient owner Nigel Travis, who completed his takeover from Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti in June.