Jack Cork: Burnley in talks to sign Swansea City midfielder

Jack Cork played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics

Burnley are in talks to sign Swansea City midfielder Jack Cork for a fee thought to be worth around £10m.

The 28-year-old joined the Swans from Southampton in 2015 and was their vice-captain as they avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

Cork had two loan spells with Burnley in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 campaigns.

He made 33 appearances for Swansea last season but could find opportunities limited next term following the signing of Roque Mesa from Las Palmas.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has money available to strengthen his squad after the sale of defender Michael Keane to Everton for a club record £30m.

Having started his career at Chelsea, Cork played for England Under-19 and England Under-21, and was also picked for the 18-man Great Britain squad for the 2012 London Olympics.

He is the son of former Swansea manager Alan Cork, who played for Wimbledon in their famous 1988 FA Cup final win over Liverpool.