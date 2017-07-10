Kieffer Moore: Ipswich Town striker joins Rotherham United on a season-long loan

From the section

Kieffer Moore played for Truro City, Dorchester Town, Yeovil Town and Norwegian side Viking before joining Ipswich in January

Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore has joined Rotherham United on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Moore, 24, made 11 appearances for Ipswich in the Championship last season having joined from Forest Green Rovers on an 18-month contract in January.

The 6ft 5in forward has joined the Millers' pre-season tour in Austria.

He is Rotherham's sixth summer signing, following the arrivals of David Ball, Darren Potter, Michael Ihiekwe, Ryan Williams and Jamie Proctor.

