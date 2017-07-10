Jess Fishlock: Wales midfielder expected to be fit for Kazakhstan qualifier
- From the section Football
Jess Fishlock is expected to be fit for Wales' opening World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on 17 September despite suffering a knee injury.
The midfielder, who won her 100th cap in April, had to be taken off during the first half of Seattle Reign's 2-0 win over Portland Thorns last week.
But Reign expect the 30-year-old to be back in full training in August.
In Fishlock's absence, Wales lost 5-0 against the Netherlands in a friendly match in Rotterdam on Saturday.