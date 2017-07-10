Jess Fishlock: Wales midfielder expected to be fit for Kazakhstan qualifier

Jess Fishlock Wales
Jess Fishlock won her 100th Wales cap in a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in April 2017

Jess Fishlock is expected to be fit for Wales' opening World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on 17 September despite suffering a knee injury.

The midfielder, who won her 100th cap in April, had to be taken off during the first half of Seattle Reign's 2-0 win over Portland Thorns last week.

But Reign expect the 30-year-old to be back in full training in August.

In Fishlock's absence, Wales lost 5-0 against the Netherlands in a friendly match in Rotterdam on Saturday.

