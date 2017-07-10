Tom Heardman: Bury sign Newcastle United forward on loan

Tom Heardman
Tom Heardman made three appearances while on loan with Hartlepool United in 2016-17

Bury have signed forward Tom Heardman on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old has previously had spells on loan with Gateshead and Hartlepool United but has not made a first-team appearance for the Magpies.

"Tom is a good young player that I have monitored for around a year at Newcastle," manager Lee Clark said.

"We also feel that we can help him develop and he can also be an asset for us over the coming season."

