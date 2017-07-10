Zamalek riots will not affect Al Ahly fans attending ties

Flares caused the African Champions League game between Zamalek and Al Ahly Tripoli to be halted briefly

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) says fans can attend Al Ahly's remaining Champions League ties despite violence at Zamalek's match on Sunday.

The incidents happened at Alexandria's Borg el-Arab Stadium as Zamalek crashed out of the tournament after a 2-2 draw with visiting Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya.

Fans threw flares onto the pitch causing the game to be halted briefly as they were cleared away.

After the final whistle the seats were ripped out and thrown onto the pitch.

"We should hold a meeting to decide what action to take against the Zamalek fans after they damaged the Borg el-Arab stadium," the EFA's Karam Kordi said.

However the EFA's executive manager Tharwat Sweilem added: " What happened will not affect the fans attending the next matches in Egypt featuring teams from overseas."

At present supporters are not allowed into stadiums to watch domestic league games they can only attend international matches featuring clubs and country.

Last month the Ministry of Sports announced that 70,000 fans will be permitted to attend the Pharaoh's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda in September.

There is a long history of violent scenes at football stadiums in Egypt, with fans sometimes venting their frustrations towards their teams. There are also incidents of rival fans clashing.

Supporters have not been allowed to attend league matches on a regular basis since 2012 when more than 72 Al Ahly fans died in clashes at the Port Said stadium.