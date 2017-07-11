Aaron Pierre: Bristol City will not offer deal to ex-Wycombe defender

Aaron Pierre
Wycombe say they offered Aaron Pierre an "improved" deal to remain at the club in June

Bristol City will not be offering a contract to defender Aaron Pierre following a trial with the Championship club, head coach Lee Johnson has said.

Pierre is a free agent after his contract with League Two side Wycombe expired at the end of June.

The 24-year-old appeared for the Robins in two pre-season friendlies but did not feature in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against neighbours Bath City.

"He's a great lad and one we'll keep an eye on," said Johnson.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired