Shaun Derry: Cambridge United head coach to have 'small routine procedure'

Shaun Derry's Cambridge United were in the hunt for a League Two play-off place last season until the final day

Cambridge United have confirmed head coach Shaun Derry is to undergo a "small routine medical procedure".

The 39-year-old has been in charge of the U's since replacing Richard Money in November 2015 but will miss the next 10 days of pre-season training.

Joe Dunne, Derry's assistant, and first-team coach Mick Halsall will take charge in his absence for the club's next four pre-season friendlies.

Derry's Cambridge side just missed out on the League Two play-offs last term.