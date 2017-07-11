Michael Turner: Southend United sign former Hull City and Norwich City defender

Michael Turner has spent much of pre-season on trial with Southend

League One side Southend United have signed former Hull and Norwich defender Michael Turner on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was released by Norwich this summer after five years at the club, during which time he made 75 Canaries first-team appearances.

Turner also had spells on loan at Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday during his time at Carrow Road.

In total, the centre-back has made 436 senior career appearances for eight different clubs.

