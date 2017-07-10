James Alabi: Tranmere Rovers sign Chester striker

James Alabi came through the academy system at Stoke City

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker James Alabi from Chester on a deal until the end of 2018-19.

The 22-year-old scored 23 goals in 58 appearances for Chester during an 18-month spell with the club after signing from Ipswich Town in January 2016.

Although Alabi's contract with Chester had expired, they are due a fee and they said a "satisfactory offer of compensation has not been received".

It will be decided by tribunal if the two clubs do not reach an agreement.

On the signing, Rovers manager Micky Mellon said: "He is different to the attacking options we have so it makes us flexible tactically

"His goalscoring record stands up for itself, so we have plenty of firepower from all the strikers at the club."