John Ruddy: Wolves sign former Norwich City goalkeeper on two-year deal

John Ruddy
John Ruddy spent seven years with Norwich and made 29 appearances last season

Wolves have signed once-capped England goalkeeper John Ruddy on a two-year contract after his exit from Norwich.

The 30-year-old's arrival comes four days after Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

However, a statement on the club website made it clear they had been pursuing Ruddy "throughout the summer".

"This is a bittersweet feeling for me - it is good to be here but the circumstances could have been better," said Ruddy.

"Having played against Carl over a number of years, I know what a good goalkeeper he is so it would have been fantastic for the club to have had us competing and bringing out the best in each other.

"Now it is a situation where football takes a back seat for Carl and everyone's thoughts are with him."

