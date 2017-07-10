Chinese Super League: Shanghai Shenhua deny match-fixing

Shanghai Shenhua were playing against Jiangsu Suning who have former Chelsea midfielder Ramires in their ranks

Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua say they are taking legal action over match-fixing claims after grabbing a 2-2 draw at Jiangsu Suning.

Shenhua, who were without striker Carlos Tevez, were 2-0 down before Giovanni Moreno scored two - his second in the fourth minute of injury time.

Shenhua said that online speculation about the result was tarnishing the club and told fans to "resist rumours".

The result denied ex-England boss Fabio Capello a first win as Suning manager.

In a statement released on Sunday, Shenhua said: "There is a lot before and after the game about Shenhua and the opponent fixing the result.

"Was this the performance of a team and coach told to lose the game?

"Recently a few people with ulterior motives fabricated a lot of rumours without basis in fact. They hoped to bring chaos to football and Shenhua.

The statement continued: "We solemnly tell Shenhua fans, please fully trust our management, coaching staff and all the players.

"We have set up a special team of lawyers, using a variety of legal means, to investigate the people involved in these rumours."

Suning, who have signed Brazilian midfielders Ramires and Alex Teixeira, looked set for three points at the weekend when they went ahead through first-half goals by Wu Xi and a Teixeira penalty.

But Shenhua, managed by ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet, struck back on 82 minutes with a Moreno goal before the Colombian midfielder headed in the equaliser.

Suning climbed off the foot of the table on goal difference, but Capello has now failed to win in four league games, drawing twice.

"It should have been a game that we won and the result is a real pity," said the Italian veteran coach.

Jiangsu Suning have not yet commented on the issue.