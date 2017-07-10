Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Manchester City, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Andy Murray, Lions

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have warned Stuart Armstrong that they will not be held to ransom after contract talks stalled about a new deal with the Scotland midfielder.(Scottish Sun)

Should France Under-21 midfielder Olivier Ntcham complete his transfer as expected from Manchester City to Celtic on Monday, it will be a move in excess of £4.5m. (Daily Mail)

Celtic will be capturing one of the most exciting talents in world football when they complete the signing of Olivier Ntcham, according to the 21-year-old's former manager at Genoa, Andrea Mandorlini.(Daily Record)

Celtic fans will soon forget the loss of Patrick Roberts, who has returned to Manchester City following his loan spell, because James Forrest is a winger of similar quality, according to right-back Mikael Lustig. (Daily Record)

Winger Jonny Hayes, who was transferred to Celtic from Aberdeen this summer, believes that working with manager Brendan Rodgers can win him a regular starting place for Republic of Ireland.(Evening Times)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is still hopeful of signing Steven Whittaker, the Scotland right-back released by Norwich City, while Blackburn Rovers striker Anthony Stokes was another former Hibs player linked with a return to the club in attendance at Easter Road for Lewis Stevenson's testimonial against Sunderland on Sunday. (The Times, print edition)

There is speculation over Stuart Armstrong's future as he enters the final year of his Celtic contract

Following criticism from Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, striker Kyle Lafferty has conceded that he did renege on an agreement to discuss a move to Easter Road but insists he was right to do so as he had already spent time training with Hearts and preferred to sign for Hibs' Edinburgh rivals.(The Herald)

Former Rangers defender Arthur Numan has dismissed as "nonsense" calls for the Ibrox club to be stripped of titles won during the time when players received money through Employment Benefit Trusts following last week's Supreme Court decision by the HMRC. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine believes his side must give Scottish football a timely tonic when they face Bosnians Siroki Brijeg at Pittodrie on Thursday in the Europa League's second qualifying round after Rangers and St Johnstone lost in the previous round.(Press and Journal)

Siroki Brijeg midfielder Luka Menalo has insisted they have no fear of facing Aberdeen in Europa League qualifying because they are used to being underdogs. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland striker Kevin Gallacher insists the attitude of modern, mollycoddled players obsessed by money and social media stardom is contributing to the catalogue of Euro catastrophes by Scottish clubs.(Scottish Sun)

Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham has arrived in Glasgow for a medical with Celtic

Winger Barrie McKay can handle the transition to the English Championship after his summer transfer from Rangers, according to Nottingham Forest defender Kenny Burns. (Evening Times)

Dumbarton have raided relegated Raith Rovers for a third time this summer, with winger Chris Johnston joining defender Craig Barr and striker Mark Stewart at the Championship outfit. (The Scotsman, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Coach Ivan Lendl has finally admitted that Andy Murray is playing through the pain barrier but said that the fight he showed to beat Fabio Fognini on Friday shows the Scot is ready to win Wimbledon again.(Daily Express)

Coach Ivan Lendl has no worries over Andy Murray's fitness, despite the lingering doubts about the Scot's hip injury, as the world number one prepares to face Frenchman Benoit Paire in the fourth round on Monday. (The Scotsman)

Andy Murray's coach, Ivan Lendl, says the man with most mental strength will win Wimbledon now that the best players have come through to the fourth round.(The Guardian)

Ivan Lendl believes the big four in tennis - Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - will be contesting the semi-finals at Wimbledon in four days' time. (Daily Telegraph)

Drawing their three match series against New Zealand may have saved the British and Irish Lions from extinction, according to former Lions star Willie John McBride.(The Herald)