European Under-19 Championship: England beat Germany to reach semi-finals

Ryan Sessegnon has scored three of England's seven goals at the tournament

England overwhelmed Germany 4-1 to book a semi-final place against the Czech Republic at the European Under-19 Championship in Georgia.

Nottingham Forest's Ben Brereton and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon each scored two goals to ensure Keith Downing's team advanced as Group B winners.

They face the Czechs in Tbilisi on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the final on 15 July.

Last month, England won the Under-20 World Cup by beating Venezuela 1-0.

In addition, they won the 2017 Toulon Tournament in June, and reached the final of the European Under-17 tournament in May.

England were also semi-finalists at the European Under-21 Championship in Poland last month before losing on penalties to Germany.

On Sunday, Chelsea's Mason Mount was involved in three of England's four goals.

Brereton and Sessegnon each have three goals in the tournament.