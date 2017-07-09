gossip back pages

The Guardian
Monday's Guardian leads with Wayne Rooney's return to Everton after 13 years at Manchester United
The Sun
More Rooney on the Sun's back page
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror reports Romelu Lukaku's promise to be successful at Manchester United
Independent
The Independent leads with England's first Test win over South Africa

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired