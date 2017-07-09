BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney admits wearing Everton pyjamas for years while at Man Utd

I've been wearing Everton pyjamas for 13 years - Rooney

Wayne Rooney admits he has worn Everton pyjamas at home during his 13 years away from the club after returning to Goodison Park from Manchester United.

PICTURES COURTESY OF EVERTON TV

READ MORE: Everton re-sign striker after 13 years at Manchester United

