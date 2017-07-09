Southampton striker Olufela Olemola joins Yeovil on loan
-
- From the section Football
Yeovil Town have signed Southampton striker Olufela Olomola on loan until at least January.
The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for Saints as a substitute in last October's 1-0 League Cup victory over Sunderland.
He also made three appearances for their Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.
Olomola is the sixth summer signing by Yeovil boss Darren Way, who told the club website: "He is a strong footballer with very good pace."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.