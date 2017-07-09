Ben Chorley: Defender to stay with Bromley for new National League season

Ben Chorley has played 57 games in total for Bromley since arriving two years ago

Bromley defender Ben Chorley has agreed a new deal with the National League club for the 2017-18 season.

Boss Neil Smith confirmed that the 34-year-old was staying after Saturday's friendly against Leatherhead.

Chorley joined Bromley in the summer of 2015 after leaving Portsmouth and made 26 appearances last term.

"We do have a young side at the moment and he brings experience on and off the pitch. He'll also come in and help coaching with our Academy," said Smith.