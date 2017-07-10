Olivier Ntcham: Celtic poised to sign Manchester City midfielder

Olivier Ntcham had his Celtic medical in Glasgow on Saturday

Celtic are close to completing the signing of France Under-21 midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City for a fee of about £4.5m.

Personal terms have been agreed with the 21-year-old, who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Italian side Genoa in Serie A.

Ntcham arrived in Glasgow on Saturday to have a medical.

The playmaker moved to City's youth ranks in 2012 from the famous Le Havre academy in his homeland.

He has represented France at every youth level from under-16 to under-21.

Ntcham, who scored three goals in 37 Serie A appearances for Genoa, could be available for Celtic's Champions League qualifier against Linfield on Friday night.

If he completes his move, the Frenchman will become Brendan Rodgers' third summer signing following the arrival of Jonny Hayes from Aberdeen and Kundai Benyu from Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing with Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong's agent about a new contract.

However, the Scottish champions are relaxed about the situation despite the 25-year-old Scotland player entering the final year of his current deal.

Fellow midfielder Scott Brown is seeing a specialist over an Achilles problem, but the Celtic captain is confident he will be passed fit to face Linfield on Friday.

The Scotland international limped off just half an hour into Saturday's 9-0 friendly rout of Shamrock Rovers after tweaking the tendon.

Despite that, Brown expects to face Northern Irish champions Linfield in Friday's opening Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park after receiving treatment.