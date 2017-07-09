Scottish Gossip: Celtic close in on playmaker, Hearts, Killie, Dorrans

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are close to signing Manchester City's 21-year-old French midfielder Olivier Ntcham in a deal worth around £4m. (Scottish Daily Mail)

On Saturday, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed a player was going through his medical and it is believed to be Ntcham, who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Italian side Genoa. (Sunday Mail)

Ntcham came through the same Le Havre youth academy as Paul Pogba and hopes to emulate the Manchester United superstar. (Scottish Sun)

Olivier Ntcham has spent the last two seasons on loan at Italian outfit Genoa

Playmaker Ntcham could be available for Celtic's Champions League qualifier against Linfield on Friday. (Scottish Daily Mail)

After his side lost 4-1 to Hearts in a friendly, and having heard Celtic put nine goals past Shamrock Rovers, Linfield manager David Healy joked that he may play a 6-4-0 against Rodgers' charges on Friday. (Herald)

Celtic boss Rodgers is confident his captain Scott Brown will be fit for the Linfield match despite picking up an Achilles problem against Rovers. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

And Rodgers is relishing the prospect of leading his side out at Windsor Park against Linfield. (Sunday Mail)

Former Ross County, Cardiff City and Rangers winger Chris Burke has been training with Kilmarnock and could sign for the Rugby Park side after showing up well in a friendly win over Livingston. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hearts defender John Souttar could return from injury two months ahead of schedule and be ready for the club's Premiership opener against Celtic. (Sunday Mail)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson remains hopeful that Aberdeen target Louis Moult will sign a new contract at Fir Park. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Greg Tansey reckons his Aberdeen side can shine in the Europa League

Aberdeen new boy Greg Tansey believes the Dons can restore some European pride after Rangers and St Johnstone were knocked out in the first round of Europa League qualifying. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon admits it will be "surreal" to return to Celtic Park in charge of another side, having spent so many years there as a player and manager, but says he will be fully focussed on securing a result for the Easter Road outfit. (Scottish Sun)

New signing Graham Dorrans says Rangers must forget about their nightmare European exit and instead focus on challenging Celtic in the league. (Sunday Mail)

Former Ibrox midfielder Kevin Thomson also insists Rangers' players must now put the defeat to Progres Niederkorn behind them. (Sunday Mail)

John Souttar hopes to be fit in time for Hearts' opening league match

And former Rangers boss Alex McLeish says manager Pedro Caixinha should not be judged until he has all his new players - particularly defender Bruno Alves - at his disposal. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

There were fresh fears over Andy Murray's fitness after the defending champion was seen holding his right leg during a practice session at Wimbledon, but his team insisted the world number one is fine. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Murray is hoping his two-day break over this weekend will prepare him for the coming tests at SW19. (Scottish Sun)