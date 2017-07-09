League of Ireland: Derry City 4-0 Sligo Rovers

Derry celebrate Lukas Schubert's opening goal for Derry City

Derry City secured their first win for over a month when they easily saw off Sligo Rovers at Maginn Park.

Goals from Lukas Schubert, Ronan Curtis, Aaron McEneff and Rory Holden clinched the victory to keep the Candystripes in fifth place.

Schubert headed in the first in the 32nd minute and Curtis drilled in the second on 62 minutes.

McEneff made it three with a penalty before Rory Holden came on as a sub to score his first goal for City.

Derry are now one point behind Shamrock Rovers and two behind third-placed Bray Wanderers.

Sunday's game came just three days after Derry's 10-2 aggregate defeat by Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

Despite that experience, Derry are determined to get back into European football next year and this win over a ragged Rovers keeps them right in the mix.

Aaron McEneff has had a 100% record from the spot for Derry City

Derry were on top for most of the match against Sligo who have not won on the road in the league this year.

Although boosted by a home win over Shamrock Rovers, Gerard Lyttle's men failed to make an impression at Buncrana.

Schubert, whose only goal of the season had been on the first day of the season, nodded in the opening goal after the ball spun up in his favour.

Sligo keeper Micheal Schlingermann made a string of fine saves to keep Sligo in the match but there was nothing he could do when the ball fell for Curtis who chested down to drill in his sixth goal of the season.

McEneff netted a 74th-minute penalty after Ben Doherty was fouled by defender Kyle Callan-McFadden.

Then 19-year-old Holden beat three players and finished superbly on 84 for his first goal in Candystripe colours.