Jordan Amavi: Sevilla agree deal for Aston Villa left-back

Jordan Amavi has 10 caps for France's under-21 side

Aston Villa have agreed to sell left-back Jordan Amavi to Spanish La Liga side Sevilla for an undisclosed fee.

Former France Under-21 international Amavi, 23, will join on a five-year deal if he passes a medical.

Amavi joined Villa from Nice in July 2015 and made 48 appearances in all competitions for the Birmingham club.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury, Amavi returned to Steve Bruce's side last season, helping Villa finish 13th in the Championship.

