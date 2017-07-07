Yeray Alvarez: Athletic Bilbao players shave heads to support defender diagnosed with cancer

Media playback is not supported on this device Athletic squad shave heads in support of Alvarez

Athletic Bilbao players have shaved their heads in support of defender Yeray Alvarez who is having chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

Alvarez withdrew from Spain's squad for the European Under-21 Championship in June because he required treatment.

The 22-year-old was given a round of applause from his Bilbao team-mates when he returned to the club on Friday.

Alvarez played 26 league games last season as Bilbao finished seventh in La Liga.

He had surgery in December after being diagnosed but was back in action in February.

An abnormality was discovered in June during a routine test to monitor the centre-back's recovery from his operation, which required him to start a new course of treatment.

"We want him to feel as comfortable as possible here and we did this not only for Yeray but for all families that suffer from this disease," said midfielder Oscar de Marcos.