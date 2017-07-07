Dedryck Boyata: Celtic defender facing three months out with knee injury

Boyata was a regular starter in the second half of last season

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will be out for up to three months with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old Belgium international damaged medial knee ligaments during Tuesday's pre-season friendly draw with Slavia Prague.

"It's really disappointing for Dedryck," said assistant coach Chris Davies.

"But no doubt he will do the work he has to do in rehab and come back even stronger and better."

Boyata joined the Scottish champions from Manchester City in the summer of 2015, signing a four-year deal.

He made 22 appearances for Celtic last season, scoring five goals, as Brendan Rodgers' side completed an unbeaten domestic clean sweep.

"The timeline that the medical team are looking at is up to three months but we are always optimistic and we will see what we can do," added Davies as the squad prepared to travel for Saturday's friendly against Shamrock Rovers.

Boyata will miss Celtic's Champions League qualifying campaign but Davies was coy on whether it meant the club would be looking to bring in a new central defender.

"It's something that we will discuss," he said. "We will see what needs to be done.

"We want to retain the players we have got here at the minute, we are happy with what we have got. If the right player becomes available and we can do the right business for the club, then we will look at that."