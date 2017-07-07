Juan Carlos Osorio: Mexico boss gets six-game ban for insulting officials

Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio
Juan Carlos Osorio has also managed Chicago Fire and the New York Red Bulls

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has been suspended for six games and fined 5,000 Swiss francs (£4,024) for using "insulting words" towards match officials, says Fifa.

Osorio reacted during his country's Confederations Cup third-place play-off defeat by Portugal in Russia on 2 July.

Football's world governing body said the Colombian displayed an "aggressive attitude" towards match officials.

"The decision comes into force immediately," added a Fifa statement.

Mexico lost the game 2-1 in extra time in Moscow, with Adrien Silva scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Osorio's ban will impact on Mexico's Concacaf Gold Cup campaign, which starts against El Salvador in San Diego, USA, on 10 July.

Mexico's other group opponents in the tournament are Jamaica in Denver on 13 July and Curacao in San Antonio on 16 July.

