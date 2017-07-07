Aberdeen: Derek McInnes still hopeful of bringing Shaun Maloney to Pittodrie

Derek McInnes paid tribute to Shaun Maloney for his honesty over the injury issue

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes remains hopeful of signing Shaun Maloney despite the midfielder flagging up an injury concern ahead of the move.

The Dons looked to be on the verge of capturing the 34-year-old following his exit from Hull City.

But Maloney informed the club of a potential injury issue.

"We're doing further investigation, but the intention would be to still try to sign him," said McInnes, who revealed a deal for Stevie May is now unlikely.

McInnes, who has added former MK Dons striker Nicky Maynard to his squad, hopes to make another "couple" of singings before Friday night's 11pm deadline for the club's Europa League qualifier on Thursday against Bosnian outfit Siroki Brijeg.

And that chase has taken priority over the Maloney deal for now.

"With Shaun, there's still a willingness from both parties to try to get a deal done, but he flagged up a concern," McInnes added. "It's very unusual for a footballer to be as honest, open and transparent. Shaun wants to be here and wants to be our best player, he doesn't want to be a burden or anything like that.

A deal for Preston striker Stevie May now seems unlikely, according to McInnes

"Unfortunately for us, he's not going to be fit for the next few weeks so the priority for me at the minute is to try to get players who can help us just now."

The Dons boss confirmed he is looking at other options, with a deal for Preston striker May looking unlikely. A central defender and a wide player are his top priorities.

"The European deadline for the first round puts a bit of pressure on us to make signings," he added. "I'd still like to make a couple more but whether that's today or not, we'll see."

The Dons face Brijeg at Pittodrie on Thursday night, after they beat Kazakh side Ordabasy 2-0 on aggregate, and McInnes has already studied the Bosnians closely.

"I've concentrated more on them," he said. "We split the possible teams up between the staff, and based on the two legs, they deservedly went through.

"We've always played a decent level of team at this round and I think they're exactly that."

'Summer football would be a benefit'

At the end of a difficult week for Scottish football in Europe, with Rangers being knocked out of the Europa League by Luxembourg minnows Prgores Niederkorn before St Johnstone fell to Lithuanian side FK Trakai, McInnes insists it is difficult to find a solution for clubs' early-season woes on the continent.

"It's too simplistic to beat the clubs up about it as there is a far bigger argument there and a bigger discussion," he said.

Boss McInnes expects a tough match against the Bosnian outfit in the Europa League

"Summer football's been discussed, no doubt that would be of a benefit and a help, but that in isolation isn't going to make the whole thing better.

"While we've got through the early rounds in the last few seasons, apart from maybe one game, there wasn't a lot in it. We just assume because we haven't heard of a team then they're not very good, and if you actually start doing some digging and looking at the finances of these teams, then you can see exactly what you're up against.

"So I don't think we can be arrogant enough to think we just be swatting these teams and beating them. We've got work to do."