Mohamed Eisa: Cheltenham Town sign Greenwich Borough forward
-
- From the section Football
Cheltenham Town have signed former Greenwich Borough forward Mohamed Eisa on an initial one-year contract.
The 22-year-old Sudan-born player scored 57 goals for Greenwich over two seasons and has previously played for Dartford and VCD Athletic.
"We've known about Mo for a couple of seasons and kept our eye on him due to his goalscoring prowess at that level," said boss Gary Johnson.
"To me he looks like a player with great potential."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.