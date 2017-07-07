Mohamed Eisa: Cheltenham Town sign Greenwich Borough forward

Whaddon Road
Cheltenham Town finished 21st in League Two in the 2016-17 season

Cheltenham Town have signed former Greenwich Borough forward Mohamed Eisa on an initial one-year contract.

The 22-year-old Sudan-born player scored 57 goals for Greenwich over two seasons and has previously played for Dartford and VCD Athletic.

"We've known about Mo for a couple of seasons and kept our eye on him due to his goalscoring prowess at that level," said boss Gary Johnson.

"To me he looks like a player with great potential."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired