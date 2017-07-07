Mohamed Eisa: Cheltenham Town sign Greenwich Borough forward

Cheltenham Town finished 21st in League Two in the 2016-17 season

Cheltenham Town have signed former Greenwich Borough forward Mohamed Eisa on an initial one-year contract.

The 22-year-old Sudan-born player scored 57 goals for Greenwich over two seasons and has previously played for Dartford and VCD Athletic.

"We've known about Mo for a couple of seasons and kept our eye on him due to his goalscoring prowess at that level," said boss Gary Johnson.

"To me he looks like a player with great potential."

