Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick cleared of violent disorder charge
Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick has been found not guilty of violent disorder by a jury at the Circuit Criminal Court in Dublin.
The 25-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence outside a nightclub in Dublin in October 2013.
Sean Gillane, defending Hendrick, said the incident "was just drunk men shouting at each other and not a crime".
Hendrick's current club, Burnley, said they consider the matter now closed.
After deliberating for half an hour, the jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict but Hendrick's co-accused, Jonathan Doran, was found guilty of violent disorder.
Hendrick joined the Clarets from Derby last summer for a club-record £10.5m fee and made 35 appearances in the 2016-17 season, scoring two goals.