Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick cleared of violent disorder charge

Dublin-born Jeff Hendrick has been capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick has been found not guilty of violent disorder by a jury at the Circuit Criminal Court in Dublin.

The 25-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence outside a nightclub in Dublin in October 2013.

Sean Gillane, defending Hendrick, said the incident "was just drunk men shouting at each other and not a crime".

Hendrick's current club, Burnley, said they consider the matter now closed.

After deliberating for half an hour, the jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict but Hendrick's co-accused, Jonathan Doran, was found guilty of violent disorder.

Hendrick joined the Clarets from Derby last summer for a club-record £10.5m fee and made 35 appearances in the 2016-17 season, scoring two goals.