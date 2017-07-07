Stephen Darby: Bolton Wanderers sign ex-Bradford City defender

Darby was an unused substitute in Bradford's League One play off final loss to Millwall in May

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Bradford City defender Stephen Darby on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old made 29 appearances for the Bantams last season before being released at the end of the campaign.

Darby will reunite with manager Phil Parkinson, who he played under for five years whilst at Bradford.

Parkinson told the club website: "I'm pleased with the signing of Stephen, who is a good character and a great addition to the squad."

Darby has also played for Swindon, Notts County and Rochdale, as well as winning consecutive FA Youth Cups in 2006 and 2007 with Liverpool.

