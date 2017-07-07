Kamo Mokotjo: Brentford sign FC Twente midfielder on three-year deal

Kamo Mokotjo (left) played more than 100 times for FC Twente

Brentford have signed South Africa international Kamo Mokotjo from Dutch club FC Twente for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal at Griffin Park, and is the third addition to the Bees' first team this summer.

"He is a player that we have been looking at for a while," head coach Dean Smith told Brentford's website.

"Kamo is a defensive midfielder who can break play up, cover a lot of ground and use the ball intelligently."

Mokotjo moved to the Netherlands aged 18 when he joined Feyenoord, making 38 appearances.

He spent a season at PEC Zwolle before moving to Twente in the summer of 2014, captaining them last season.

Having made his South Africa debut in 2012, and won five caps, he announced his retirement from international football in 2016, only to later change his mind and play against Guinea-Bissau in March.

Brentford have already signed goalkeeper Luke Daniels from Scunthorpe and Zulte Waregem's Denmark international defender Henrik Dalsgaard this summer.

