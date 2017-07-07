Norwich City: Louis Thompson suffers second Achilles injury

Louis Thompson (right) made one of his three league appearances last season against Nottingham Forest in September

Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson has suffered a setback on his return from injury after a second serious Achilles problem in seven months.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for the rest of last season in January with an Achilles injury, having not featured since November with a hip complaint.

Thompson was returning to fitness but has suffered a similar injury which will keep him out until next year.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said the injury may see him miss the season.