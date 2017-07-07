Mathias Jorgensen: Huddersfield Town sign Denmark defender

Mathias Jorgensen (right) played for Copenhagen against Leicester City in last season's Champions League

Huddersfield Town have signed Denmark defender Mathias Jorgensen from FC Copenhagen.

The 27-year-old has joined on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £3.5m.

The former PSV Eindhoven man has played in the Champions League and Europa League more than 50 times.

"Mathias is another very good signing for our club as we prepare for our first Premier League season," said Huddersfield head coach David Wagner.

