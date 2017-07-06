BBC Sport - Chloe Arthur says her Clutha victim dad would be proud as she chases Euro 2017 success
Chloe Arthur's father died in 2013 when a police helicopter crashed into the Clutha Bar in Glasgow and the Scotland midfielder is inspired by the thought of making him proud at the forthcoming Euro 2017 finals.
The Bristol City 22-year-old, whose dad Gary was one of 10 who lost their lives, told BBC Scotland: "I know he'll be looking down."
Scotland face the Republic of Ireland at Stark's Park on Friday in their final warm-up game before the finals in the Netherlands, where they face England in their opening group match.
