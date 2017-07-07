BBC Sport - Jermain Defoe: Bradley Lowery will always be in my heart
Bradley will always be in my heart - Defoe
- From the section Football
Speaking on Thursday at his first media appearance as a Bournemouth player, Jermain Defoe says Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery - who has since died after a long illness - will "always be in my heart".
