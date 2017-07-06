Thomas Verheydt: Crawley Town sign Dutch striker

From the section

Thomas Verheydt helped MVV Maastricht reach the play-offs in the Dutch second tier last season

League Two side Crawley Town have signed striker Thomas Verheydt from Dutch second-tier side MVV Maastricht for an undisclosed fee.

Verheydt, who had been with Maastricht since 2015, has signed a three-year contract with Harry Kewell's side.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season.

Meanwhile, Watford winger Dennon Lewis, 20, has joined the Reds on a loan deal until 31 December.

Lewis, who made 29 National League appearances on loan at Woking last season, played under Kewell when the Australian was coach of Watford's under-23 team.

