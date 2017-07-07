Lukaku and Pogba 7 Jul From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/40521842 Read more about sharing. Paul Pogba, left, and Romelu Lukaku, right, pose in LA Lukaku and Pogba have been keeping fit together this summer Lukaku and Pogba have been keeping fit together this summer Lukaku and Pogba have been keeping fit together this summer Lukaku and Pogba have been keeping fit together this summer