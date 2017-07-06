BBC Sport - Barca a perfect move for me - Duggan
Barca a perfect move for me - Duggan
- From the section Football
England striker Toni Duggan tells Barca TV signing for Barcelona from Manchester City Women is the perfect move for her.
The 25-year-old has joined the Catalan club for an undisclosed fee, becoming the first English player to sign for them since Gary Lineker's move to the Nou Camp in 1986.
READ MORE: Barcelona sign Manchester City and England Women striker
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired