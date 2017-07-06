BBC Sport - Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd agree £75m fee with Everton for striker
The best of Romelu Lukaku
- From the section Football
Watch the best Romelu Lukaku goals of last season as the Everton striker looks set to move to Manchester United after the clubs agreed a fee of £75m.
