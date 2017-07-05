BBC Sport - New Preston North End boss Alex Neil says he will work with the existing squad
We'll work with squad we've got - Preston boss Neil
- From the section Football
New Preston North End manager Alex Neil says money to improve the current squad will be spent "wisely".
READ MORE: Preston North End appoint ex-Norwich boss as manager
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired